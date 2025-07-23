"We heard the street". Zelenskyy promises to restore independence of NABU and SAPO – prepares draft law

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that will restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system." The President told about his initiative in his evening video address.

The President said he had held many meetings with government officials, as well as officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"It was important to me that everyone gave their arguments. It is important that they told each other what has been accumulating for a long time. I really appreciate the agreement on teamwork and on measures that can really give a sense of the inevitability of punishment, and therefore justice in Ukraine," Zelensky said .

According to him, the heads of the institutions together "will propose an action plan, a plan of concrete steps that can strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine".

"Of course, everyone has heard what people are saying these days – on social media, to each other, on the streets. This is not in vain. We have analyzed all the concerns, all the aspects of what should be changed and what should be intensified," the Head of State emphasized.

He promised that he would propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada "that will be a response that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

"And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies. And it is very important that all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place," the president said.

He expects specific proposals from the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

According to Zelenskyy, this will be a presidential bill that will be implemented "within the framework of our strategy for the transformation of the state.".