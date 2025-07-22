Kryvonos promises to work to restore NABU's independence if Zelensky signs law

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: NABU press service)

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos has promised to work to restore the independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs Law 12414, which abolishes the independence of these institutions. He made the statement at a briefing, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

Kryvonos said that on July 22, the anti-corruption infrastructure was destroyed by the votes of 263 MPs.

"What was created as a request of Euromaidan, as a request of society, as a request to fight high-level corruption was destroyed today by representatives of the Party of Regions in the parliament," he said.

The NABU head added that the relevant law was also voted for by people who are suspected by the bureau and the SAPO. He believes that they acted in a conflict of interest in supporting the document.

"In fact, our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations are being threatened. Two independent institutions, the NABU and the SAPO, are being completely transformed into dependent institutions. We are categorically against this. Now there is still the signature of the President of Ukraine. We ask you not to sign this bill, to return it with a corresponding veto," the official said .

Kryvonos emphasized that NABU and SAPO were created as bodies with exclusive jurisdiction over high-level corruption, with all guarantees of independence, and this is one of the conditions for Ukraine's European integration.

"We categorically condemn such actions and ask you not to sign this bill," he summarized.

Later, answering a clarifying question about what he would do if the president did sign the law, Kryvonos replied: "We will work to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO. We will work with partners. We will persuade. We will continue to do our job. Responsibly, with an open heart and in accordance with the law.".

According to him, the NABU and the SAPO contacted their partners when a "dirty attack" began on Telegram channels.

"We have been communicating and warning for several months, we had information that something was being planned for NABU and SAPO. We warned, wrote letters, appealed to the relevant missions, embassies, and international organizations," the official said.

He noted that the partners had been told that such a scenario could occur. Communication is currently ongoing.

Kryvonos believes that civil society and independent media can remedy this situation.

On July 22, the Rada supported the law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. 263 MPs voted in favor of the decision.

On the same day, the law was signed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the document was submitted to the President for signature.