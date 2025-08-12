"Oh my God, the Russians have advanced 12 kilometers". Ukrainian Armed Forces explain the situation in Dobropillya and how maps are drawn

According to the spokesperson, only small groups of Russians have been spotted in the Dobropillya area, which does not mean that the territory has been taken under control

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russian troops near the town of Dobropillia and the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region are using small group tactics to try to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian positions. This creates a false impression of advancement on open-source maps. About said spokesperson for the Dnipro operational and strategic military grouping, Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Tregubov.

According to him, the Russians are using infiltration tactics – a certain number of small groups are constantly maintaining pressure on Ukrainian positions and trying to bypass the first line, get through the zone and move on.

Read also Dnipro is not the goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipro region

"When they move on, they try to engage in fire with Ukrainian rebels or Ukrainian drones, or try to accumulate somewhere," Tregubov noted.

The spokesman emphasized that these are small groups of several people and their presence is recorded on unofficial maps.

"And so, on maps from open sources, it seems that "oh my God, the Russians have advanced" there by... the last time it was reported, it seems, was 12 kilometers deep into Ukrainian territory. But we need to understand that it is not about them taking control of this territory. We are talking about a small group of 5-10 Russians sneaking in, and this is absolutely not what it looks like on the map," the spokesman explained.

He added that this does not mean that the enemy controls the entire path that has been traveled.

"They (the Russian troops – ed.) made their way through and tried to hide somewhere in the basement, and, of course, the reserves of the Ukrainian forces arrived there to destroy them," Viktor Tregubov summarized.

Previously, the OSINT project Deepstate recorded occupants' advance in the northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region.

According to their map, the occupiers' advance amounted to about 9 kilometers.

on August 11, the Dnipro (formerly Khortytsia) Operational and Strategic Command reported that in the Dobropil and Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers were trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but that control over the territory is out of the question.