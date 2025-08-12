"Azov" occupies defense line in Pokrovsk sector

Azov said the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult and dynamic

Azov fighters (Photo: facebook.com/azov.media)

A few days ago, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" occupied a designated defense line in the Pokrovske direction. About it reports azov's press service.

"The situation remains complicated and dynamic. The enemy, trying to advance in the direction, suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment," the corps said.

Read also Dnipro is not the goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipro region

It is noted that the corps units planned and took measures to block the enemy forces in a certain area.

Previously, the OSINT project Deepstate recorded occupants' advance in the northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region.

According to their map, the occupiers' advance amounted to about 9 kilometers.

"After the final consolidation and accumulation, there will be mandatory attempts to move into the depths of the territory, as well as drone crews will be pulled up, which will complicate the restructuring of alternative logistics and the holding of surrounding positions for the Defense Forces. Given this development, if it does not change, we may face the moment when Dobropillia falls faster than Pokrovsk," Deepstate reported.

on August 11, the Dnipro (formerly Khortytsia) Operational and Strategic Command reported that in the Dobropil and Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers were trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but that control over the territory is out of the question.