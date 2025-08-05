General Staff denies information about encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The information about the encirclement of some units of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is not true. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense continues to hold back occupiers around Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

"The enemy has been trying to push our troops out of the area for over a year in vain. At the same time, some resources are spreading information about the alleged encirclement of our units in Pokrovsk. It is absolutely untrue," the statement reads.

According to the military, the Russians are conducting offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk, attempting to cut off the logistics of the Defense Forces. However, despite considerable efforts and continuous assaults, the enemy is not successful.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command has taken appropriate measures to strengthen "the resilience of our defense in this area," the General Staff added.

Map: DeepState