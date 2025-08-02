Syrsky: Russian subversive groups use "total infiltration" tactics in Pokrovsk

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

The Russians are using the tactic of "total infiltration" and are trying to enter Pokrovsk in particular. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"The Russians are resorting to the tactic of "total infiltration" with increased sabotage activities in our rear. In this way, they are trying to enter Pokrovsk in particular. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized," noted Syryskyi .

He said that in order to effectively counteract the DRG, anti-sabotage reserves have been created and are being used to search for and destroy enemy groups

According to him, the most difficult situation is now on the Pokrovske, Dobropilske and Novopavlivka directions. Russians are stepping up efforts to capture key agglomerations, looking for vulnerabilities in defense, and conducting active hostilities in several areas simultaneously.

During a working visit to Donetsk region, the Chief discussed with unit commanders the issues of strengthening defense resilience, engineering equipment of positions, mine and non-explosive barriers, other fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels.

Such work is already underway, but, as Syrsky noted, it should be more active, broader and comprehensive.