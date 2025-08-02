Syrsky: Russian subversive groups use "total infiltration" tactics in Pokrovsk
The Russians are using the tactic of "total infiltration" and are trying to enter Pokrovsk in particular. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.
"The Russians are resorting to the tactic of "total infiltration" with increased sabotage activities in our rear. In this way, they are trying to enter Pokrovsk in particular. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized," noted Syryskyi .
He said that in order to effectively counteract the DRG, anti-sabotage reserves have been created and are being used to search for and destroy enemy groups
According to him, the most difficult situation is now on the Pokrovske, Dobropilske and Novopavlivka directions. Russians are stepping up efforts to capture key agglomerations, looking for vulnerabilities in defense, and conducting active hostilities in several areas simultaneously.
During a working visit to Donetsk region, the Chief discussed with unit commanders the issues of strengthening defense resilience, engineering equipment of positions, mine and non-explosive barriers, other fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels.
Such work is already underway, but, as Syrsky noted, it should be more active, broader and comprehensive.
- on July 25, the president reported that Russian saboteurs had entered Pokrovsk up to seven times, but were being destroyed. The enemy is not advancing in this direction.
- On July 31, the military denied Russian statements about the alleged capture of Chasovyi Yar. According to them, the enemy has been demonstrating in different locations of the settlement in recent days during daylight hours, but has not gained control.
- On the same day, the Southern Defense Forces denied the statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged occupation of the village of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region. However, the situation in this area remains extremely complex and dynamic.
