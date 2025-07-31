Southern Defense Forces: Russia did not capture Kamianske, Ukrainian positions on the outskirts
The information about the occupation of Kamianske, Vasyliv district, Zaporizhzhia region, by Russian troops is not true. About this reported Southern Defense Forces.
According to the military, the situation in this area remains extremely complex and dynamic.
"There are our positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village, where the fighters are stationed. In particular, there are ongoing firefights at several of them," the military noted.
DeepState Analytical Community July 31 saidthe report said that Russian troops had allegedly occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region.
Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping, also said denied information about the alleged complete seizure of the town of Chasiv Yar, located in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.
"It's just another Russian misrepresentation out of the blue," the military said.
- on July 17, Vladislav Voloshin, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said LIGA.netukrainian forces are destroying those small groups of Russians, who come to Kamianske.
- Foreign intelligence reported that at the beginning of July 2025 russia has engaged 700,000 troops in combat operations against Ukraine.
- on July 30, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there are no signs that the Russian summer offensive is coming to an end, while the front line is stabilized.
Comments (0)