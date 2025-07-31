According to the military, there are Ukrainian positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of Kamianske

Ukrainian military (Photo: Southern Defense Forces)

The information about the occupation of Kamianske, Vasyliv district, Zaporizhzhia region, by Russian troops is not true. About this reported Southern Defense Forces.

According to the military, the situation in this area remains extremely complex and dynamic.

"There are our positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village, where the fighters are stationed. In particular, there are ongoing firefights at several of them," the military noted.

DeepState Analytical Community July 31 saidthe report said that Russian troops had allegedly occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region.

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping, also said denied information about the alleged complete seizure of the town of Chasiv Yar, located in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.

"It's just another Russian misrepresentation out of the blue," the military said.