More than 700,000 Russians are already fighting against Ukraine. The group has grown in size

In addition to hundreds of thousands of soldiers, the aggressor state engages tens of thousands of Russian guards for tasks on the border and temporarily occupied territories

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

As of early July 2025, Russia had engaged 700,000 troops in hostilities against Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported in response to a request LIGA.net. Compared to May, the group has increased by 60,000 people, and since November 2024 – by 120,000.

"As of the beginning of July, Russia has engaged a ground group of the Armed Forces numbering more than 700,000 people in combat operations against Ukraine," the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

In addition, according to foreign intelligence, Rosgvardia units totaling up to 35,000 people are involved in performing tasks in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

As of mid-May 2025, Russia had engaged up to 640,000 troops in the war against Ukraine, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

A few months earlier, in March, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Russia had deployed more than 620,000 troops against Ukraine.

Even earlier – in November 2024 – the occupation group numbered 580,000 people.