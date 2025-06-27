Russia has created the largest grouping of forces on the Pokrovsk direction – Syrskyi

The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, with Russia concentrating 111,000 personnel there – this is the largest grouping. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a working trip.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest spot along the entire 1200-kilometer front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. At least 50 combat engagements occur there daily.

"It is in this direction that the Russians created the largest grouping – about 111,000 personnel," Syrskyi added.

He noted that the Russians are not giving up on their attempts to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk region. They want to do this not only to achieve some operational results, but primarily for demonstrative purposes.

"To achieve a psychological effect: plant the infamous 'leg of the Russian soldier', stick in a flag and trumpet about another pseudo-victory," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were particularly active on the Pokrovsk direction two weeks ago. However, all of them were destroyed or neutralized, and the remnants were pushed back further from the administrative border. The situation is under control.

Syryskyi spoke with military personnel in the immediate vicinity of the line of combat contact and on subsequent lines of defense. He held meetings in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are holding back and destroying the enemy.

He also studied the operational situation, identified all problem areas, and issued the necessary instructions for the effective performance of defense tasks.