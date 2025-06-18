The use of drones has increased significantly in the Pokrovsk sector, in some places there is parity – NGU

NGU continues to build up capabilities in the field of drone use, says Oleksandr Pivnenko

An unmanned aerial vehicle (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Since the beginning of 2025, a significant increase in the use of drones by Ukrainian soldiers has been recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported in a commentary to LIGA.net by the National Guard of Ukraine.

They claim that this year the use of drones by the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk sector has increased by 70%.

"The fact that there is a build-up on both sides is an objective picture. But the fact that we are building up and even have parity in some areas is our adaptation, which helps to deter the enemy," the NGU emphasized.

Earlier in the day, NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko provided statistics on Russian targets destroyed by the National Guard since the beginning of 2025. According to him, National Guard units continue to perform combat missions along the entire front line.

The National Guard is repelling Russian attacks in the north of Kharkiv region, in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv directions, and on the southern borders. They perform tasks to reinforce and cover border areas, as well as counter-sabotage and special operations.

Since the beginning of 2025, along the entire contact line, NGU soldiers have destroyed:

→ 597 tanks;

→ 903 armored vehicles;

→ 3282 units of automotive equipment.

Particular attention is paid to countering the occupiers' aerial reconnaissance equipment. The National Guard has already destroyed 923 drones such as Orlan, Zala, Supercam using FPV drones.

Pivnenko noted that an important component of the NGU's combat effectiveness was the reinforcement of brigades with 155 mm self-propelled artillery: DITA, Zuzana and Ukrainian Bohdana. Interaction with aerial reconnaissance allows for targeted attacks on Russian logistics, command posts, and concentrations of military and equipment.

Separately, the commander said that capabilities in the use of drones continue to be built up. In particular, the use of fiber-optic drones is being developed, and the use of strike UAVs such as Heavy Shot, Nemesis and FPV drones of various modifications has been expanded, which directly affects the dynamics of destruction of equipment, firepower and artillery systems. As a result, in 2025 alone:

→ 433 ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots;

→ 2864 artillery systems;

→ 60 multiple launch rocket systems;

→ 31 anti-aircraft missile systems.