Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40%, but needs funding – Zelenskyy

The President noted that Ukrainian enterprises have the necessary capacities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is ready to increase the production of drones by 40% in 2025, but it lacks funding, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an online speech at the Global Security Forum in Prague.

The Head of State thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, which "clearly showed that joint efforts can truly change the situation in modern warfare."

According to the president, Ukraine and partners should strengthen all forms of defense cooperation – especially those that contribute to "significant technological development" and the use of air, land, and sea drones.

"Ukraine is ready to increase the production of drones by 40% in the near future, already this year. Our enterprises have the appropriate capacity, only financing is lacking. And this needs to be resolved," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called on partner countries to approach the production of drones with "the same urgency and attention" as Ukraine.

"We all have to stay ahead of our enemies on the issue of drones," the head of state concluded.