Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40%, but needs funding – Zelenskyy
Ukraine is ready to increase the production of drones by 40% in 2025, but it lacks funding, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an online speech at the Global Security Forum in Prague.
The Head of State thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, which "clearly showed that joint efforts can truly change the situation in modern warfare."
According to the president, Ukraine and partners should strengthen all forms of defense cooperation – especially those that contribute to "significant technological development" and the use of air, land, and sea drones.
"Ukraine is ready to increase the production of drones by 40% in the near future, already this year. Our enterprises have the appropriate capacity, only financing is lacking. And this needs to be resolved," Zelenskyy emphasized.
He called on partner countries to approach the production of drones with "the same urgency and attention" as Ukraine.
"We all have to stay ahead of our enemies on the issue of drones," the head of state concluded.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that in 2025 it plans to purchase 4.5 million FPV drones for the army.
- In general, the department estimates the production capacity of the Ukrainian "defense industry" at 10 million UAVs of various types per year.
- At the same time, in the spring, the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported problems in the supply of FPV drones from the state: in particular, Colonel Biletsky reported that in three months the Third Assault Brigade had not received a single UAV of this type from the Ministry of Defense. The department responded that they were transmitting drones, but did not specify whether they were FPV. After public publicity, the supply took place, but this did not solve the systemic problem, the BBC stated.