Zelenskyy: This year Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells under Czech initiative

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

In 2025, Ukraine may receive 1.8 million rounds of ammunition under the Czech initiative to purchase shells around the world. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

"The Czech initiative is working brilliantly... Last year, you [the Czechs] helped us a lot with artillery shells. And we expect that this year the cooperation will be just as effective. We talked about 1.8 million shells this year – this is a very strong decision," Zelenskyy said in Prague.

The head of state noted that a meeting of the Ukrainian authorities with Czech defense companies is scheduled for May 5: "We are still preparing specifics."

Instead, Pavel recalled that thanks to the Czech initiative, the ratio of artillery shells on the front between Ukraine and the Russian Federation was reduced to 1:2. The same figures were confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi: previously, the gap in ammunition was 1 to 10 in favor of the occupiers. The military leader linked this to both military assistance and the destruction of Russian artillery systems.

