Zelensky arrives in the Czech Republic, promises good news about aviation

Discussions are planned, in particular, on expanding training programs for Ukrainian pilots and supporting the Ukrainian F-16 fleet.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska in the Czech Republic (Photo: @ZelenskyyUa)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Czech Republic on an official visit, where he plans to discuss the continuation of the Czech artillery initiative and cooperation in the development of Ukrainian military aviation. The president announced this on the X network.

According to Zelensky, during the visit he will meet with Czech President Petr Pavlo , Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the chairmen of both chambers of the Czech Parliament, leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as heads of defense companies, students, and the Ukrainian community.

"Most importantly, we express our gratitude to the Czech Republic for its principled support and strengthening of our cooperation. The Czech artillery initiative has proven its effectiveness, and we will continue these efforts," the president wrote.

It is also planned to discuss cooperation in the development of Ukrainian military aviation, expanding training programs for Ukrainian pilots, and supporting the Ukrainian F-16 fleet.

"Together with the Czech Republic and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

In meetings with the Czech leadership, the president also plans to discuss diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia to achieve a lasting ceasefire and a complete end to the war.