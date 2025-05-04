Zelensky arrives in the Czech Republic, promises good news about aviation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Czech Republic on an official visit, where he plans to discuss the continuation of the Czech artillery initiative and cooperation in the development of Ukrainian military aviation. The president announced this on the X network.
According to Zelensky, during the visit he will meet with Czech President Petr Pavlo , Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the chairmen of both chambers of the Czech Parliament, leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as heads of defense companies, students, and the Ukrainian community.
"Most importantly, we express our gratitude to the Czech Republic for its principled support and strengthening of our cooperation. The Czech artillery initiative has proven its effectiveness, and we will continue these efforts," the president wrote.
It is also planned to discuss cooperation in the development of Ukrainian military aviation, expanding training programs for Ukrainian pilots, and supporting the Ukrainian F-16 fleet.
"Together with the Czech Republic and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
In meetings with the Czech leadership, the president also plans to discuss diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia to achieve a lasting ceasefire and a complete end to the war.
- On February 15, Czech President Pavel announced that the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would continue, and 1.6 million shells had been delivered over the past year .
- On March 28, the country's Prime Minister Fiala stated that within the framework of the Czech initiative , Ukraine could receive no fewer shells in 2025 than last year .
- On April 27, it was reported that by the end of April 2025, Ukraine had received another 400,000 large-caliber shells as part of the Czech initiative for the supply of ammunition.