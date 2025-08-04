The state will consider increasing the percentage of bookings in frontline and border regions

The government plans to create a special program for such regions, which would include a reduction in the tax burden on business

Photo: Office of the president

The state will consider increasing the percentage of reserved employees at enterprises in the frontline and border regions. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of business, volunteer and veteran communities, schools and universities of Kharkiv, reports The Office of the president.

"The president noted that the state will consider increasing the percentage of reserved employees at enterprises located and operating directly in the frontline and border areas," the statement said.

Also, the OP adds, the government will work out a mechanism for raising salaries for teachers, doctors and government employees in these regions, and the authorities plan to introduce insurance for local businesses and guarantee the first mortgage payment.

In addition, the meeting discussed the creation of a special program for such areas, which would include reducing the tax burden on business.