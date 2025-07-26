Additional UAH 300 million for universities in frontline regions – Zelenskyy announced a new government decision
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate additional UAH 300 million (EUR 6,1 million) to support universities in the frontline regions. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.
"There is a government decision to support universities in frontline regions and border cities: Sumy, Zaporizhzhia [regions], Kharkiv. Additional funds – UAH 300 million – are allocated for such difficult circumstances, for higher education institutions that protect student communities, our student groups that teach despite everything, well done!" the head of state said.
He noted that it is "extremely important" that Ukraine's educational centers, including Karazin Kharkiv National University and many other universities, be preserved.
The president announced further support for such institutions.
- On July 14, the occupiers carried out a drone strike at Sumy National Agrarian University – people were injured and there was damage.
