Russia struck an educational institution in Sumy region with drones – there are injuries

The Russians also attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed drones; an explosion was heard there.

On July 14, Russia attacked one of the educational institutions in the Sumy community. There are injuries as a result of the attack reported Oleh Grygorov, head of the Sumy Military Administration.

Buildings were also damaged as a result of the shelling. Relevant services are working on the scene.

Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko said this earlier reported that an explosion was heard in the city.

An air raid alert was announced in the Sumy region at approximately 09:09. At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine... reported regarding the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern direction and reconnaissance drones in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Later it became known regarding the renewed activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern direction.

This is not the first time Russia has attacked Sumy in 24 hours. On the night of July 14th, the enemy struck a civilian infrastructure facility, causing a large fire, which has now been extinguished.

A non-residential building was partially destroyed. There are no casualties. reported in the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, in the Shostka community, as a result of drone and guided bomb strikes were killed The two men are 50 and 55 years old, Grigorov said.

They were on the street during the attack and died on the spot from their injuries. In addition, four residents of one of the apartment buildings were injured. Among them is a 7-year-old child.

"A 30-year-old mother and her son have been hospitalized, but their condition is not serious. Another 30-year-old woman underwent surgery. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention and is being treated on an outpatient basis," the head of the regional military administration clarified.