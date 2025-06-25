Donetsk OVA: Kostyantynivka is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe

Kostyantynivka (Illustrative photo: MBA)

Due to constant Russian shelling, the city of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

According to him, almost half of the city is without electricity due to shelling. In addition, 1,900 houses in Santurynivka remain without gas, and it is currently impossible to restore its supply.

Water supply – once a day from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, only 20-25% of the need.

Filashkin stressed that due to drone strikes, city bus traffic has been canceled. The suburban route to Druzhkivka is operating on a limited basis.

The city has seven reservoirs and 11 water tanks, 12 wells are operating, six of which are treated. Five water points are operational, and two more are in standby mode.

The head of the OVA added that despite everything, doctors, utility workers, police, and authorities are working in the city. But the occupiers are systematically destroying critical infrastructure.

He called on the residents of Kostyantynivka to evacuate.

Map: DeepState

The Donetsk region is under heavy Russian shelling every day. On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, killing a teenager.

On May 28, WP wrote that Russia would launch a new large-scale offensive in the Donetsk region this summer.