The Armed Forces of Ukraine told LIGA.net that the Russians did not enter the Dnipropetrovsk region

This is also confirmed by the General Staff. At the same time, the NYT wrote that the occupiers crossed the administrative border of the region

Russian troops did not enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, Colonel Andriy Zadubinnyi, head of the public relations department of the "Khortytsia" group of troops, told LIGA.net.

According to him, the occupiers did not enter the territory of the region.

The same data was confirmed by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhov, to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"As of today, heavy fighting continues, the situation is dynamic and may change. But, as already reported today in the Khortytsia Regional Administrative District, there is no information that the Russian occupiers have crossed the administrative border between the regions and gained a foothold," he noted.

At the same time, the American publication The New York Times reported yesterday that small groups of Russian soldiers began crossing the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region last weekend, advancing west from the Donetsk region. The media outlet cites three Ukrainian officers fighting in the area.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate records the situation as follows: the "gray zone" runs directly next to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region (on the map – a dotted line), this distance is less than 100 meters. At the same time, from the front line to the administrative border – about 2 kilometers.

If the occupiers reach the administrative border on this section of the front, the distance from the front line to the Dnipro will be ~130 km as the crow flies.

This section of the contact line is located southwest of Pokrovsk:

Map: Deepstate

