Defense forces are gradually pushing back the occupiers in Sumy region – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian defenders are "little by little pushing back" Russian forces in the Sumy region. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyі.

"Today there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrsky – the front and primarily the Pokrovsky direction, the Kursk operation, the border areas of Sumy region. Our units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier. Thank you! Thank you to every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers for this result. To every unit," the head of state said.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate records the situation as follows: the Russian Federation has occupied 196.97 square kilometers in the north of the region and controls small areas of Ukrainian territory to the east (0.67 square kilometers and 3.11 square kilometers, respectively). The total gray area in the region is 55.34 square kilometers.

Map: Deepstate

The last change on the map was recorded by experts on June 9 near Yunakivka – then the invaders increased the occupation zone by 7.4 sq km and took control of part of the H07 highway west of the settlement. Changes on the Deepstate map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

The distance from the front line to Sumy is about 18 kilometers. This is the range at which Russian artillery and multiple launch rocket systems are capable of firing. The Russian Federation has already struck the city on June 3, killing six people.