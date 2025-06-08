There are currently no grounds for evacuation from Sumy – OVA

Sumy (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

There are currently no reasons to evacuate from Sumy, said the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleh Hryhorov.

"There are currently no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy. [...] Recently, emotional statements by various people regarding the security situation in the region have been spreading in the media and Telegram channels. I urge you to focus exclusively on official sources," the official wrote.

According to him, the regional authorities are in constant coordination with the military command.

At the same time, the evacuation of civilians from border areas that are systematically under fire continues. Over the past week, almost 900 people have left for safer areas, Hryhorov noted.

He described the military situation in the border area as "tense, but under control" by the military. According to the official, the most intense fighting is taking place near the border, in particular in the Yunakivka and Khotin communities.

"The military is acting in a coordinated manner, holding the lines and restraining the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the region [...] The enemy is trying to expand the zone of active combat operations, operating in small groups, but our defenders are not allowing him to gain a foothold. We are receiving requests from units that are holding the defense in the Sumy direction, and we are providing them with the necessary supplies," said the official.

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate records the situation as follows: the distance from Sumy to the front line is about 18 kilometers as the crow flies, from Khotin, the center of the community of the same name, it is 5 km, and a small part of Yunakivka is marked as occupied.

According to analysts, the invaders control 189.5 square kilometers in this direction. On the other two sections of the border – 0.67 square kilometers and 3.11 square kilometers.

Yunakivka – white mark, circled in red; on the border, circled in the same way, are small territories occupied by the Russian Federation (Map: Deepstate)

Fighting in the Sumy border region has continued in recent months. On May 26, the authorities first reported the occupation of four settlements in the region – at that time the invaders controlled 62.6 sq km.

On May 28, President Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction.

On June 4, the head of state reported that Russia initially planned a large-scale offensive on the Sumy region, but was unable to implement its plans due to a lack of forces.