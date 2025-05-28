Zelensky: Russia has concentrated 50,000 occupants in Sumy direction

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo - EPA)

The Russians have concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on May 27, reports Ukrinform .

President confirms Russia's intention to create a 10-kilometer buffer zone in Sumy region.

"They are now amassing troops in the Sumy sector. More than 50,000. We understand that. But we are making progress there. Today, for example, we took eight prisoners in the area of Tiotkino (an urban-type settlement in the Hlushkivsky district of the Kursk region of Russia – Ed.)," the president said .

According to him, the Russians have concentrated their strongest troops in the Kursk direction.

"To push our troops out of Kursk region and to prepare for an offensive in Sumy region. To build this buffer zone, as they call it, 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine. I think they realize that they lack these capabilities. Now they do," he said .

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces in Kursk "left one direction, entered another".

"We have a good record there. That is, we will stay there until the Russians want to end the war or at least [take] the first step – a ceasefire," the head of state said .

He emphasized that the Russians are constantly conducting offensive actions, but they have not managed to conduct a major operation.

"They were unable to accumulate troops in the Sumy direction, for which they were preparing from the Kursk direction, because of our actions," the president said .

Tiotkino and the border on the DeepState map