Information on the deployment of 50,000 Russian troops to Kharkiv region is partially true – CPJ

Russia does not have the strength to develop an offensive on Kharkiv itself, it is about the border

War in Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The information about the deployment of 50,000 Russian troops to the Kharkiv sector is only partially true..

The enemy has indeed pulled up some reserves in the Belgorod region, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, in a commentary to LIGA.net

He commented on the May 25 report of The Military Watch Magazine on the deployment of additional forces from the Kursk direction to prepare for an offensive on Kharkiv. In particular, it refers to "elite airborne units".

According to Kovalenko, there is no question of an attack on Kharkiv.

"The offensive on Kharkiv is exaggerated. There are not enough forces or means. We are talking about the border," he said .

Chief of Staff of the 13th Operational Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Pomahaybus said in a commentary to The Military Watch Magazine that the Russians are allegedly preparing for active assault operations.

"The enemy is trying to pull the personnel closer to the line of combat contact and conduct at least some assault operations," he said .

The magazine also noted that the likely main factor in the redeployment of Russian troops will be the significant deployment of North Korean soldiers in Kursk.