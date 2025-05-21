Dnipropetrovsk OVA denied reports that Russian troops had reached the region's borders

Russian propagandists claimed that the defense breakthrough allegedly occurred in the Pokrovsky district.

Illustrative photo: Dnipro TV

Information about the alleged arrival of Russian troops at the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region is not true, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

On the afternoon of May 21, Russian propaganda resources distributed a photograph that allegedly shows the withdrawal of Russian troops to the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: propaganda resource

The breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense allegedly occurred near the village of Novomykolaivka in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

Photo: deepstatemap

The village borders the territory of the village of Novopidhorodne, Mezhyvskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, denied this information.

"This is fake! Both this "news" and the photo that supposedly illustrates it. They are not true. They were deliberately published by the enemy to intimidate the residents of our region, sow panic, and destabilize the situation," he wrote.

Lysak urged not to be led astray by provocations and to trust only official sources.