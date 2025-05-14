Forced evacuation of children completed in seven villages of Dnipropetrovsk region

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

The evacuation of families with children has been completed in seven settlements of the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

According to him, the forced evacuation has been ongoing since the end of April and concerned seven villages in the Mezhyvska and Novopavlivska communities.

"Those where it is too dangerous due to Russian attacks, and therefore there is no place for children there. It was the families in which minors are raised who had to leave the frontline settlements. Then there were still 26 boys and girls left there. Now there are none," Lysak emphasized.

The head of the OVA thanked the district administration, police, and humanitarian organizations for their assistance in moving. He noted that most of the families had settled in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Lysak added that voluntary evacuation from frontline areas is ongoing.

For those who want to leave, there is a hotline – 066-748-69-81.