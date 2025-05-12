About 300 people are evacuated from a border settlement in Sumy region due to Russian shelling

There are 26 children among the residents

Evacuation in Sumy region (Illustrative photo from 2024: OVA)

Due to Russian shelling in Sumy region, a mandatory evacuation of a settlement with a population of about 300 people is being prepared. This was announced by the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleh Hryhorov.

"Due to the shelling, we are preparing a mandatory evacuation from the village of Nova Sloboda, where about 300 people live, including 26 children," he wrote.

Novaya Sloboda is a settlement in Konotop District, located about 6 kilometers from the border with the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Nova Sloboda on the Deepstate map (white mark in red)

The evacuation of residents of the Bilopol and Vorozhbyan communities also continues: since May 5, almost 1,200 people have been evacuated from the settlements.

In total, more than 86,000 residents in the Sumy region are subject to evacuation, 58% have already been relocated.

Over the past few days, from May 8 to 11, the occupiers have shelled the region 420 times: Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts were attacked the most. Four people were killed and eight were injured.

Russian strikes damaged more than 50 private homes, a three-story residential building, dozens of commercial facilities, a store, cars, and critical infrastructure.

In addition, Russia is purposefully attacking energy facilities in the region: this weekend, about 3,700 subscribers in the Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska communities were left without electricity due to strikes, but the energy sector managed to quickly restore power supply, the head of the OVA noted.

On the morning of May 12, a Russian drone hit a regional energy company vehicle near Sumy, where a team of energy workers had gone to clear the routes of overhead lines.

"A 44-year-old employee of JSC Sumioblenergo, who was in the car, died as a result of the hit. The man had worked as an energy engineer for 22 years. Last year he was awarded a certificate of gratitude from the Ministry of Energy," Hryhorov noted.

Later, the invaders again attacked the Sumy community with a drone – a 55-year-old resident of the Stetskiy starostat on the outskirts of the regional center was injured.

"On the border of Sumy region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the defense forces are firmly holding their positions. The enemy is not advancing, the situation remains controlled," the head of the regional administration concluded.

On Monday, May 12, a Russian drone attacked a civilian freight train in the Donetsk region, injuring the train driver.

In total, the Russian Federation carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine overnight, using 108 drones, with consequences in four regions. The air defense managed to shoot down 55 drones.