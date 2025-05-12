Russia hits a civilian Ukrzaliznytsia freight train in Donetsk region

The driver received a shrapnel wound to his leg and was hospitalized

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

On Monday, May 12, a Russian drone attacked a civilian freight train in Donetsk region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia .

As a result of hitting the locomotive, the driver received a shrapnel wound to his leg. His life is currently out of danger – the railroader was promptly treated and hospitalized.

Enemy attack did not stop train traffic.

UZ emphasizes that Ukrzaliznytsia drivers continue to work in areas near the front wearing bulletproof vests and helmets and with medical kits to provide assistance.