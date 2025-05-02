Russia massively attacks Ukrzaliznytsia's locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of May 2, the locomotive repair plant of Ukrzaliznytsia in Zaporizhzhia, ZERZ, suffered a massive drone attack. This was reported by the press service of UZ .

Zaporizhzhia Electric Locomotive Repair Plant is a civilian enterprise specializing in the repair of passenger electric locomotives.

Only in the morning, the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire, and bomb squads are working at the scene.

The company's staff on duty was in a shelter, there were no casualties.

"After the attack on the railway plant DVRZ in Kyiv, this is another example of how the enemy targets exclusively civilian railway enterprises in an attempt to prevent the movement of our country," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

In total, as of the morning of May 2, 29 people were injured as a result of a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia. A civilian facility, high-rise buildings and a university were also damaged.