28 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to massive Russian attack – photos, video

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian UAV strikes damaged high-rise buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility

Photo: SES

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of enemy drone strikes has increased to 28. This was reported early in the morning on May 2 by , the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

As of 05:24, 28 people were reported injured, compared to 14 before, nine of whom were hospitalized.

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least 10 times on May 1 evening.