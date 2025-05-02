28 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to massive Russian attack – photos, video
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of enemy drone strikes has increased to 28. This was reported early in the morning on May 2 by , the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
As of 05:24, 28 people were reported injured, compared to 14 before, nine of whom were hospitalized.
Russians struck Zaporizhzhia at least 10 times on May 1 evening.
- On the night of May 1, the Russians once again attacked Odesa with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. The invaders sent more than two dozen drones.
- In total, the occupiers launched five ballistic missiles and 170 drones of various types at Ukraine, with consequences on the ground in five regions.