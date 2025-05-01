Zelenskyy: Russians sent more than 20 attack drones to Odesa

The city is still clearing the rubble from the house that was hit by a Russian drone

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office)

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Russians sent more than two dozen drones to Odesa. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Russia's night attack.

According to the Head of State, the debris from the building hit by a Russian drone is still being cleared in Odesa.

"There were many fires in the city at night. In total, 21 drones attacked Odesa. Unfortunately, there are victims. My condolences to the families and friends," the President wrote .

Zelensky added that Odesa region, Kyiv, Sumy, Kropyvnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions were also under attack at night. Rescuers are still fighting the fire in Kharkiv region.

He reminded that in total, the occupiers used 170 drones at night, more than 100 of which were "shahids".

"For more than 50 days now, Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. We have also made proposals - at least to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and to maintain a long-lasting silence in the sky, at sea and on the ground. Russia responds to all this with new shelling, new assaults," the head of state wrote .

He called for further pressure on Russia to force the aggressor to silence and negotiations.

In Odesa, two people became victims of a Russian drone attack. Another 15 were injured. Multi-storey buildings, private houses, a school and cars were damaged.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack on the night of May 1 also affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.