Operation "Spider Web" had to be postponed due to "drunkenness" of truck drivers - Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Operation Web had to be postponed to a later date due to Russians' drinking during the May holidays. This was announced by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk in an interview on the air of the telethon, commenting on the difficulties in implementing.

He said that in operational work, everything never goes according to plan. Malyuk noted that every week there were some mishaps.

"On June 1, the implementation took place, we planned to do it much earlier. But there were many different issues behind enemy lines that had to be resolved. But one of the issues, and this is a touch of humor: we planned to do it before May 9, but they went into a binge on Easter, sorry, so they abused alcohol heavily," explained the SBU Head.

Malyuk noted that because of this, the intelligence sources could not contact the truck drivers who were supposed to deliver the drones to enemy airfields.

"One driver is gone, then another, you know? Then, on May 1, they got their 'T-shirt' and were gone for a week. Then on May 9. We really had a month off, I'm telling you frankly, for this very reason," he said .

Malyuk also provided other details of the operation. According to him, the SBU set up an enterprise in Russia - a logistics company in Chelyabinsk. Ukrainian agents rented office space and warehouses there, which were located next to the local office of the Federal Security Service.

The SBU Head emphasized that during the special operation, the SBU had to constantly solve diverse tasks, including organizing the importation of sanctioned goods, including battery stations, to Russia. The experience of fighting transnational crime was useful here.

Mr. Malyuk also spoke about the means used to strike Russian aircraft. According to him, the drones were unique.

"They have several types of communication. The combat component of each UAV consisted of two parts of 800 grams each (i.e. 1600 grams in total) of a special mixture that we developed specifically for this operation. It has a cumulative high-explosive effect: to burn through the body of the aircraft and cause an explosion inside," he explained.