"Approximately $7 billion." SBU says strikes on Russian airfields hit 34% of strategic missile carriers

This is the first official statement from the intelligence service regarding the new operation

Russian Tu-22M3 (Illustrative screenshot from video)

As a result of the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine "Pavutinya", 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit. This was reported by the special service.

"$7 billion US. This is the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's special operation "Website". 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit (LIGA.net interlocutor in the special service reported that 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft were hit)," the report says.

The SSU promises to provide details of the special operation later.

This is the first official announcement from the special services regarding the operation; previously, information about it was provided anonymously to the media, including LIGA.net.

On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields of Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net . According to him, the Russian planes were hit with the help of FPV drones launched from trucks (you can see photos, videos and details here).

Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.

The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.