Ukraine did not inform the US about the strike on strategic Russian airfields – Axios
Initially, the American news outlet Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, stated that Ukraine had informed the United States in advance about the drone attack on strategic Russian airfields. However, the media outlet itself later denied this information.
CORRECTED. A new version of the Axios article says Ukraine did not inform U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in advance of the strike. An unnamed U.S. official also told reporters that the White House was not notified of the attack.
Meanwhile, another American media outlet, CBS News, said its sources in the White House claimed that the administration was unaware of the attack being prepared.
At the same time, Trump officially refused to comment on the attack, notes CBS News.
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", hitting four strategic Russian airfields, a source in the special service told LIGA.net. According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks – 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit (you can see photos, videos and details here).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.