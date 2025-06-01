Ukraine did not inform the US about the strike on strategic Russian airfields – Axios

Sources in both Ukraine and the White House confirm

Donald Trump (Photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

Initially, the American news outlet Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, stated that Ukraine had informed the United States in advance about the drone attack on strategic Russian airfields. However, the media outlet itself later denied this information.

CORRECTED. A new version of the Axios article says Ukraine did not inform U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in advance of the strike. An unnamed U.S. official also told reporters that the White House was not notified of the attack.

Meanwhile, another American media outlet, CBS News, said its sources in the White House claimed that the administration was unaware of the attack being prepared.

At the same time, Trump officially refused to comment on the attack, notes CBS News.