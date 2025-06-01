"The most long-range operation." Malyuk reported to Zelenskyy on strikes on strategic Russian airfields

The Ukrainians who were preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory on time, the president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Office of the President)

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky about the special operation "Web" to strike strategic airfields in Russia. The Head of State noted that this is the country's most long-range operation.

"An absolutely brilliant result. An independent result of Ukraine. A year, six months and nine days from the start of planning to effective implementation. Our operation is the most far-reaching," Zelensky said.

The President noted that the Ukrainians who were preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in a timely manner.

"I thanked General Malyuk for this success of Ukraine. I instructed the SBU to inform the society about the details and results of the operation, which may be made public. Of course, we cannot tell everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks," the head of state noted.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is defending itself – and it is entirely fair that Moscow feels the need to end this war: "Russia started this war, Russia must end it."