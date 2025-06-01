"The most long-range operation." Malyuk reported to Zelenskyy on strikes on strategic Russian airfields
The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky about the special operation "Web" to strike strategic airfields in Russia. The Head of State noted that this is the country's most long-range operation.
"An absolutely brilliant result. An independent result of Ukraine. A year, six months and nine days from the start of planning to effective implementation. Our operation is the most far-reaching," Zelensky said.
The President noted that the Ukrainians who were preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in a timely manner.
"I thanked General Malyuk for this success of Ukraine. I instructed the SBU to inform the society about the details and results of the operation, which may be made public. Of course, we cannot tell everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks," the head of state noted.
Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is defending itself – and it is entirely fair that Moscow feels the need to end this war: "Russia started this war, Russia must end it."
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net . According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks ( you can see photos, videos and details here ).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.
- The SBU later stated that as a result of the special operation, 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit .