Strike on Russian airfields significantly improves Ukraine's position in Istanbul – analysts

Volodymyr Medinsky (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The strike on Russia's strategic airfields significantly improves Ukraine's position at the upcoming negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. This was told to LIGA.net by Major General-Reserve of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Yagun and Head of Security Projects of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" Pavlo Lakiychuk for a large text about the new SSU special operation "Spider web".

Yagun said that the new attack is one of those trump cards for Ukraine, the lack of which the United States has criticized: "Russia does not have the most rosy prospects. Yes, they can put pressure on us in some areas. But Ukraine's tactics are much more effective against the enemy than they imagine."

The SSU special operation negates the arguments of the Russian side about the "incredible superiority" of the occupying army over the Defense Forces, which the delegation of the aggressor country uses during the negotiations in Istanbul, noted analyst Lakiychuk.

"Tomorrow, Medinsky will talk about the incredible superiority of the Russian army over our forces. They pound us with missiles and shaheeds every day to confirm this and demonstrate to us and our Western partners that Russia is preparing to collapse the front. But that will not happen," he believes.