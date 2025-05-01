Trump gave Zelenskyy a royal flush with a mineral deal – Bessent

Scott Bessent (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that with the mineral deal, US President Donald Trump gave his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a royal flush that can be shown to the Russian leadership. The official said this on the Fox Business channel.

"You know, as President Trump said in the Oval that day to Zelenskyy: "You have no cards". Well, you know what? President Trump has now dealt him a royal flush", Bessent said.

According to the official, now we can "take these cards and go and show the Russian leadership" that "there is no daylight" between the goals of the Ukrainian and American people.

REFERENCE. Royal flush is the highest hand in poker, consisting of five senior cards (ace, king, queen, jack and ten) of the same suit. Royal flush is the highest hand in poker, consisting of five senior cards (ace, king, queen, jack and ten) of the same suit.