Trump's Rubio called the mineral deal "a step in ending the war"

Secretary of State believes the agreement is a "major milestone in shared prosperity" between the US and Ukraine

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA / Ken Cedeno)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the resource deal is a step towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The official posted this on the social network X.

"Thanks to the President of the United States's [Donald Trump] leadership, today the U.S. and Ukraine signed the Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement — a milestone in our shared prosperity and an important step in ending this war", – the Secretary of State wrote.

Rubio did not specify how the agreement would help stop the war. Earlier, in March, Trump himself spread the idea that the presence of American specialists in Ukraine would supposedly prevent dictator Vladimir Putin from carrying out another attack.