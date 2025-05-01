Trump's Rubio called the mineral deal "a step in ending the war"
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the resource deal is a step towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The official posted this on the social network X.
"Thanks to the President of the United States's [Donald Trump] leadership, today the U.S. and Ukraine signed the Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement — a milestone in our shared prosperity and an important step in ending this war", – the Secretary of State wrote.
Rubio did not specify how the agreement would help stop the war. Earlier, in March, Trump himself spread the idea that the presence of American specialists in Ukraine would supposedly prevent dictator Vladimir Putin from carrying out another attack.
- On the night of May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund (the so-called subsoil agreement).
- Economy Minister Svyrydenko explained that the States can contribute to the fund not only with money, but also with new assistance, in particular air defense systems.
- The Cabinet of Ministers subsequently published the full text of the agreement.