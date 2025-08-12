Colonel Kozyura, suspected of high treason, cooperates with investigation to be exchanged – Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Dmytro Kozyura, who is suspected of high treason and working for Russia, is cooperating with the investigation to be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders. This was stated in an interview on the air of a telethon by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk, who personally participated in his detention.

"The case is moving in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code," Malyuk said, adding that Kozyura is cooperating with the investigation and giving testimony.

The head of the SBU called the colonel a "top rat" indeed. The special service had been documenting him for a long time, and a set of covert search operations and technical measures were carried out, including.

"We were basically 'living' with him. Audio and video surveillance was carried out around the clock at his place of residence, his workplace, his car, his safe house, where he went specifically to communicate with the enemy. So we had to "live" with him for a while. And in the process, we realized 14 episodes of transferring disinformation to the enemy," Malyuk said.

He continued that the special service gave him information in a controlled manner, which he passed on to the Russians.

"And in the FSB, they were clapping their hands and thinking that they had obtained some top data. In fact, we were misleading them. But at a certain stage, everything had already reached its logical conclusion – a decision was made to implement it. And I was a member of the investigative team myself," Malyuk recalled.

He added that during his detention, he was asked to tell the investigators the truth, and then he had a chance to be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders. He agreed.

"Otherwise, there is a chance of going to prison for life. That's why he told us everything in detail, gave us gadgets, gave us ways to communicate. He was recruited in 2018 in Vienna," Malyuk said.

On February 12, 2025, the SBU reported that had exposed a high-ranking Russian agent in its ranks, with the chief of the special service Malyuk.

On February 13, a court arrested Koziura. He is charged with high treason.