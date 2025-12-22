Russia refuses to vacate consulate building in Poland – considers it its property

Consulate General of Russia in Gdansk (Photo: wikipedia)

Russia does not want to vacate the consulate building in Gdansk, Poland, by December 23, as its "administrative and technical staff" will be housed there. Russia considers this building to be its property, but the Vice President of Gdansk, Emilia Lodzinska, said that this is not the case, transmits RMF 24.

At a press conference on December 22, she said that the Russian Embassy had sent a letter to the Gdansk City Hall informing them of an employee living in the building at 13 and 15 Stefana Batorego Street (where the consulate is located).

The Russian side believes that the property belongs to it and asks to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the inviolability of the property. According to Moscow, even after the eviction of the consulate, these buildings "will remain the diplomatic property" of Russia.

"We will not be able to physically occupy these premises," complained the deputy mayor of Gdansk.

However, Lodzinska emphasized that according to the registers, the owner of both buildings is the State Treasury of Poland. And the Russian Federation's claims of rights are false and untrue.

Gdansk intends to take "legal steps" in this matter. If Russia rejects the proposed procedure for the transfer of this property, the Polish side will need to apply to the country's Prosecutor General's Office with a request to initiate a lawsuit to vacate the premises. And after a court decision in favor of Poland, it will be necessary to confiscate the property with the participation of bailiffs.

Cezary Shabel, director of the legal department of the Gdańsk City Hall, said that the position of the Russian side is unclear. It claims that the property was allegedly handed over or transferred in exchange for other real estate, probably in Gdansk. But such information is not available in official Polish documents dating back to the Soviet Union. He did not rule out the possibility that the documents might be in the possession of the other party, who would show them in court.

Forced vacancy of the premises may take several years, the lawyer believes.