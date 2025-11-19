Poland to close last Russian consulate in response to railroad sabotage

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

Poland is withdrawing its consent to the opening of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk, which means it will actually close it. This was announced during a briefing after a speech in the Sejm by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, reports The Guardian.

According to him, in response to the incidents of railroad sabotage, Poland will withdraw its consent to open – in fact, close – the last Russian consulate in Poland, in the northern Polish city of Gdansk.

The previous two, in Poznan and Krakow, were closed in response to sabotage incidents that Poland says were inspired by Russia.

Earlier, during a speech in the Sejm, Sikorski said that the incidents of railroad sabotage were "an act of state terrorism" by Russia.

The foreign minister added that Poland would respond to the sabotage "not only diplomatically," but did not provide details.

After the closure of the consulate in Gdansk, only the Russian embassy in Warsaw will remain in Poland.

In Poland, on November 16, the railroad on the route to the border with Ukraine was damaged. Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage.

The suspected saboteurs are Ukrainian citizens who came to Poland from Belarus in the fall of and fled back after the incident. They used C-4 explosives with a 300-meter-long cable attached to it.