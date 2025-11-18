MFA reacts to Ukrainians' involvement in sabotage in Poland ordered by Russia

Russia is trying to shift the blame for its crimes onto Ukrainians, according to the Foreign Ministry

Sabotage in Poland (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

Russia is trying to shift the blame for its crimes onto Ukrainians by recruiting them to commit acts of sabotage abroad. This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on reports of Ukrainian citizens' involvement in sabotage in Poland.

The Foreign Ministry took note of the conclusions published by the Polish special services on the identification of two Ukrainians suspected by Polish investigators of committing sabotage on the railroad under the direction of Russia on November 15-17.

Ukraine condemned such sabotage. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the cynicism of Russia's deliberate recruitment and use of persons with Ukrainian passports for hybrid attacks, sabotage and crimes aimed at destabilization.

"Russia is trying to shift the blame for its crimes onto Ukrainians. But we are convinced that Ukraine's partners are well aware that the source of such sabotage is Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the events in Poland confirm that along with the war against Ukraine, Russia is waging a full-scale hybrid war against Europe, trying to break the unity of partners in helping Ukraine and generally destabilize the situation.

Ukraine is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Polish law enforcement and relevant allied services to establish all the circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and form a joint preventive mechanism to counter such crimes.

The Foreign Ministry added that Ukraine is committed to further coordination with Poland and other partners in countering Russian hybrid aggression and strengthening common security.

In Poland, on November 16, the railroad on the route to the border with Ukraine was damaged. Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage.

The suspected saboteurs are Ukrainian citizens who came to Poland from Belarus in the fall of and fled back after the incident. They used C-4 explosives with a 300-meter-long cable attached to it.