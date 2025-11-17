Usyk lost the status of absolute champion: boxer gives up the WBO belt

The team of the Ukrainian boxer called Usyk's refusal to participate in the upcoming WBO championship a "respectful pause", not a farewell

Oleksandr Usyk after his victory over Daniel Dubois in July 2025 (Photo: DANIEL HAMBURY / EPA)

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk lost the status of absolute world boxing champion in the heavyweight category: World Boxing Organization (WBO) said that the athlete has relinquished his title.

The WBO reported that it had received an official notification from the boxer's team regarding the organization's upcoming heavyweight championship: "After careful consideration, Usyk has decided to relinquish the title."

"The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era," the statement said, also calling the boxer a "champion of champions."

Among other things, the WBO called Usyk "a source of pride for the people of Ukraine and a true global ambassador for boxing."

"We accept and respect his decision to relinquish the WBO Heavyweight Super Championship. This is not a farewell, but – as expressed by his team – a respectful pause," the organization said.

They added that their doors "will always remain open" for Usyk and his team.

After losing the WBO belt, Usyk remains the heavyweight champion according to three other organizations, the WBA, WBC and IBF.