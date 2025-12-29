If not, "we will have to continue to fight and die." Trump and Zelensky's statements: a summary

Ukraine and the US agree to continue working on a peace plan. Trump believes Putin allegedly wants to end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a closed meeting in an expanded format, which lasted more than two hours. Afterward, they held a phone call with European leaders, and then spoke with media representatives.

Trump said that the meeting was "excellent" and that there was "a lot of progress." Before meeting with Zelenskiy, Trump also had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - which he also assessed positively.

According to Zelenskyy, the 20-point plan is 90% agreed . Security guarantees from the US are 100%, guarantees from the US and Europe are 90%, and the military dimension is 100%. the "Prosperity Plan" is being finalized.

At the same time, the US President said that the plan is 95% finalized.

Ukrainian and US sides agree to continue working on peace plan - Zelenskyy says six documents are currently being drafted.

"I hope that in January there will be decisions on all six documents, which I mentioned earlier, we will continue to work in this direction. They (representatives of the negotiation groups - Ed.) know what they need to do next," the Ukrainian president said.

Trump noted that "these working groups will also work with Russia later on, because there is no point in working with Russia alone.".

According to the US president, it may be possible to finalize the problematic issues in a few weeks , but "if this issue is very long, nothing will come of it." He does not rule out that "perhaps some point will not be agreed upon, and everything will fall apart because of it.".

Trump asked if Putin agrees to ceasefire during referendum in Ukraine.

"No, not for a ceasefire... Putin doesn't want to be in a situation where he stops the fire and then has to start it again. I understand this. But I think we will find a way to solve it," he said .

Trump also said that Russia would allegedly help rebuild Ukraine if the war ended and that it "wants to see Ukraine succeed, even though it sounds strange.".

According to the US President, "bad people have invented a lot of things," and this allegedly did not allow to agree with Russia on ending the war.

Regarding Donbas, Trump said that there is no agreed position yet, but progress is supposedly evident: "We haven't quite resolved it yet, but we're very close. It's a complicated issue, one of the most complicated.".

He emphasized that Russia insists on its own vision for Donbas, but the negotiation process seems to be moving in the right direction. He suggested that the issue could be resolved within the next few months .

Trump was also asked about control over Zaporizhzhia NPP .

"We discussed it today, we discussed it at length. In fact, the station can start working, we discussed this issue with Putin <...> Putin is now working with Ukraine to launch it. He wants it to work. There are no missile strikes there now, no bomb strikes, it's true <...> And now Ukraine and Russia are working together to launch ZNPP. That is, when he does not bomb ZNPP, it is a big step," the US President said.

Trump was also asked about the possibility of his visit to Ukraine .

"I have no problem with doing it <...> We don't foresee it - there is no need for me to come here to conclude this agreement," he said, but said he had been invited to speak in the Ukrainian parliament.

Trump suggested that it would "probably help," but did not give a clear answer about the possibility of his visit.

The US president also reiterated that he believes that Putin supposedly wants peace - even despite constant shelling by Russia.

At the end of the media interview, Trump was asked what would happen if a deal was not reached, and he replied: "Well, then you have to continue to fight and die. That's not good. But if nothing happens, it means the war will continue, the deaths will continue. And we don't want that to happen. President Putin does not want this to happen.".