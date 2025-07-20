Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout and became the absolute world champion for the third time
Oleksandr Usyk (Фото: ЕРА / DANIEL HAMBURY)

Ukrainian boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) defeated British boxer Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) in a rematch. The boxing show took place in London at Wembley Stadium.

The fight was even, but was controlled by the Ukrainian. In the fifth round, Usyk first knocked Dubois down, then scored a knockout with a well-aimed punch to the jaw.

Read also
How Usyk lives and why he doesn't look for motivation: the champion's rules before the fight with Dubois

All the heavyweight championship belts were at stake in the fight. Usyk held the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO belts, and now he took the IBF title from Dubois.

It was a rematch for the boxers after their first fight in the summer of 2023. In that fight, Usyk knocked out the Briton in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian became the absolute world champion for the second time in the heavyweight division. Oleksandr also won this title in the heavyweight division.

boxingolexander usykDaniel Dubois