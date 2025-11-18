Tusk: Poland suspects two Ukrainians of railway bombing: they came from Belarus on Russian order
Polish law enforcement officials have allegedly identified two people suspected of involvement in the November 16 railroad bombing. As stated the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a speech in parliament, both are citizens of Ukraine.
According to him, the two suspects came to Poland from Belarus in the fall, and after the incident fled back through the border crossing in Terespol. They are believed to have cooperated with Russian special services .
Polish Prime Minister says one of the men was previously convicted of sabotage by a Lviv court, while the other is from Donetsk region and allegedly worked in the prosecutor's office.
Tusk said that law enforcement agencies have already confirmed that the explosives used for the blast were military-type C-4 explosives with a 300-meter-long cable attached to it.
The device exploded under a freight train, damaging the undercarriage and tracks. The next train after the incident was warned of the incident and moved slowly to stop in time, Poland's prime minister said .
Earlier, the spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, said that the sabotage could be the work of eastern special services.
"The terrorist attack was initiated by eastern special services. The officers are doing everything to fully solve the case. I cannot say what versions they are analyzing. Russian special services are very eager to know in which direction our employees are moving," quotes as saying to RMF 24.
- The damage to the road in Poland occurred on November 16, and Prime Minister Tusk called it an act of sabotage.
- On November 17, the Polish Defense Minister said that the military would check 120 km of the road near the border with Ukraine, and the National Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation on suspicion of sabotage. The interest of foreign intelligence is not ruled out.
- The country's chief of general staff said that the enemy began preparing for war, by carrying out cyberattacks and sabotage on Polish territory.
- On November 18, it became unofficially known that the explosion was carried out remotely using phones. Police seized the SIM cards and are establishing the passport data used to buy them.
