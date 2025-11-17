Poland investigates railroad incidents as terrorist sabotage in favor of foreign intelligence
Polish prosecutors have launched an investigation into incidents on the country's railroad, it says on the agency's website.
An investigation is underway into "acts of terrorist sabotage" against railway infrastructure, which were carried out on behalf of foreign intelligence service against Poland.
The case covers damage to the infrastructure of the railway line on the route Warsaw East – Dorohusk (a village on the Polish border with Ukraine's Volyn region) from November 15 to 17.
In particular, it was the damage to the tracks using explosives on the outskirts of the village of Mika and damage to the railroad on the outskirts of the village of Golomb (located on the route from Warsaw to Lublin).
"These actions caused an immediate danger of a ground transportation disaster, which threatened the lives and health of many people, as well as large-scale property," the publication says.
The maximum possible punishment is life imprisonment.
The investigation will be conducted by a group of prosecutors. It will also include officers of the Polish intelligence agency, the Internal Security Agency, and officers of the Central Police Investigation Bureau.
- Prime minister Tusk calls the incident on the railroad an act of sabotage. The Polish minister of Defense stated that the military will check 120 km of track near the border with Ukraine.
- The country's chief of the General Staff said that the enemy began to prepare for war, carrying out cyberattacks and sabotage on the territory of Poland.
- Researcher Mathernyak said LIGA.net that the sabotage on the Polish railroad is only an indirect attack on the logistics that help military cargoes reach Ukraine.
