Researcher: Sabotage in Poland is only an indirect blow to logistics of aid to Ukraine

Materniak noted that the attacks on the Polish railroad are part of Russia's hybrid war against countries that support Kyiv

Polish railroad after the sabotage (Photo: WOJTEK JARGILO / EPA)

The sabotage on the Polish railroad is only an indirect attack on the logistics that military cargoes use to get to Ukraine, said for text LIGA.net Dariusz Materniak, a Polish journalist at the RAR agency and researcher of Polish-Ukrainian relations.

He stated that the line under attack was not a key route for the delivery of military equipment and that no relevant vehicles were attacked.

"The routes of military cargo going to Ukraine are a secret. But it is obvious that the railroad that connects Przemyśl with Lviv is of greater importance. If only for the reason that it is closer to the airport in Yasenka (one of the logistics hubs where military aid for Ukraine arrives – Ed.), where cargo planes arrive," the researcher explained.

However, these attacks are definitely part of the hybrid war that Moscow is waging against countries that support Kyiv, Materniak emphasized.

He also noted that the new incident on the railroad really threatened the health and lives of numerous people, as passenger trains also run on this route.

