Commander of the Security Service of Ukraine is accused of involvement in the bombing of a Channel One propagandist in Kursk region

Robert Brovdi (Photo: t.me/robert_magyar)

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Roberta Brovdi "On December 5, the Investigative Committee of Russia put Magyar on the Interpol wanted list for terrorism. The military commented.

The enemy accused Magyar of allegedly the murder of a "military officer" Channel One propagandist Anna Prokofieva in March 2025. The Russians claim that it was he who allegedly ordered the remote mining of roads in the Kursk region, where Prokofieva and cameraman Dmitry Volkov were subsequently blown up – he survived and she died.

The investigation is allegedly in its final stages.

"Given 69 life sentences for the drinks and performance, the geography of movement will add color to the experience. But remember, you worms (as he calls the Russian invaders – ed.), in your swamp language that you understand: "Annushka has already spilled the oil," Magyar responded.

Reference. The phrase "Annushka has already spilled the beans" is a catchphrase from Mikhail Bulgakov's novel The Master and Margarita. It means that an event will inevitably happen and cannot be prevented. The phrase is used as a warning or an indication of the irreversibility of a situation, often in an ironic or humorous context.