Russia put Magyar on the Interpol wanted list. He responded: "Annushka has already spilled the beans
Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Roberta Brovdi "On December 5, the Investigative Committee of Russia put Magyar on the Interpol wanted list for terrorism. The military commented.
The enemy accused Magyar of allegedly the murder of a "military officer" Channel One propagandist Anna Prokofieva in March 2025. The Russians claim that it was he who allegedly ordered the remote mining of roads in the Kursk region, where Prokofieva and cameraman Dmitry Volkov were subsequently blown up – he survived and she died.
The investigation is allegedly in its final stages.
"Given 69 life sentences for the drinks and performance, the geography of movement will add color to the experience. But remember, you worms (as he calls the Russian invaders – ed.), in your swamp language that you understand: "Annushka has already spilled the oil," Magyar responded.
- In December 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation put on the "wanted" list budanov, the head of the GUR. The intelligence service replied that they didn't have to look for him for a long time – he was at his workplace.
- In May 2024, Russia announced on President Zelensky's wanted list. The Foreign Ministry called it the desperation of Kremlin propaganda.
