The enemy has begun preparing for war by conducting cyberattacks and sabotage in Poland. This was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of Poland Wieslaw Kukula, quoted by the media Rzeczpospolita.

"The enemy has started preparing for war. He is creating a certain environment here, which aims to undermine public confidence in the government, in the main bodies such as the armed forces and the police, and to create conditions favorable for potential aggression on the territory of Poland," Kukula said, without specifying who he was referring to.

He compared it to the situation in 1939. At the same time, the general assured that "we are capable of responding to the threat in different ways.".

Two weeks ago, Pentagon chief Pete Hagel made a speech calling for a fight against bureaucracy.

"This is a moment like 1939, or hopefully 1981. A moment of growing urgency. Enemies are gathering, threats are growing. You feel it, and I feel it. If we want to prevent war and avoid war, and that's what we want, we have to prepare now," said Hughes.

Kukula was asked to comment on these words of the Pentagon chief.

"This is a very apt comparison, because today everything depends on our attitude, on whether we manage to deter the enemy or, on the contrary, encourage him to aggression," General replied.

He believes that Poland is in a pre-war period, and the Cold War was also such a period. It is about managing this period, building a so-called effective deterrence policy.

The general also commented on the incident in the Mazovian Voivodeship, where a railroad track was damaged. He stated that the incident may have signs of sabotage, although official conclusions are still pending.

"Anyone who has been in a war knows that what we have today is not a war, but a pre-war situation, or what we colloquially call a hybrid war. Indeed, everything points to the fact that this incident may have signs of it," said the Chief of the General Staff.