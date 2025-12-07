Russian strike on Dnipro destroyed UAH 5 billion worth of medicines at one of the largest suppliers

The BaDM company said that its logistics center, which covers dozens of square meters, was completely destroyed after the attack by the occupiers

Photo: Facebook BADM

The Russian strike on Dnipro on December 6 destroyed several billion hryvnias worth of goods of one of the two largest pharmaceutical suppliers, BaDM. This was reported by the distributor in the comments to the publication Ekonomichna Pravda.

The company reported that the occupiers' attack destroyed stocks of medicines and medical devices worth more than UAH 5 billion.

According to BADM, the logistics center with an area of more than 43,000 square meters was completely destroyed.

The distributor has 60,000 square meters of warehouse space, according to its website.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the occupiers had already destroyed the company's logistics facilities in Kyiv and Poltava regions.

"This is the third case of targeted attacks by the Russian Federation on the pharmaceutical infrastructure of the BAM. These attacks pose serious risks to the stable supply of medicines in Ukraine. But we will not give up," wrote company on Facebook, adding that there were no injuries among its employees.

BaDM noted that they continue to operate as usual and that they are currently changing their logistics model.