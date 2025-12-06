On the morning of December 6, a Russian missile attack caused a fire in a warehouse in Dnipro, said State Emergency Service. Chain of beauty and care stores PROSTOR wrote that its premises were also located on the territory of the warehouse complex. The owner of the corporation "Biosphere" Andriy Zdesenko said about the fire at the main warehouse of the Med-Service pharmacy chain owned by entrepreneur Oleh Tokarev.

"Firefighting continues in Dnipropetrovsk region caused by enemy attacks In the morning, a fire broke out in a warehouse in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack," the State Emergency Service wrote at noon.

The agency noted that its aviation was involved in the extinguishing of the fire, and a total of 114 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment were working on the scene.

"In Dnipro, a warehouse complex with PROSTOR premises caught fire. Unfortunately, the fire spread over the entire warehouse area of 6,500 square meters. Currently, the State Emergency Service is working to overcome a large-scale fire in a warehouse complex that includes premises of various Ukrainian businesses," the store chain wrote later.

PROSTOR added that they are cooperating with the emergency services on the spot and are making decisions on further temporary placement of their goods and rebuilding the warehouse. Retailer writes that "the cause of the fire is being established" and does not mention the Russian attack, but the details the company provides about extinguishing the fire are the same as in the rescuers' post about the consequences of the occupiers' attack.

In the evening, the owner of Biosphere said that on the night of December 6, a fire broke out at the central warehouse of the Med-Service pharmacy chain owned by his friend Tokarev after Russian strikes.

"The warehouse stored medicines from about hundreds of suppliers for 500 pharmacies and millions of consumers throughout Ukraine. This warehouse was built in 2023 – with modern equipment, in compliance with all the norms and requirements for pharmacists," Zdesenko wrote.

He indicated that the warehouse is still burning, adding that, as of now, no people have been injured.

Med-Service's social media has not yet commented on this information.

Earlier, Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov reported that the occupiers attacked businesses in the city again: "[The Russians] burned a warehouse of gauze and bandages and a warehouse with tires. That's why it's still burning. I don't think I said anything unnecessary when the column of smoke rose to the sky. They want to leave us not only without electricity but also without medicine in the winter."

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast